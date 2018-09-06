CINCINNATI - Police are investigating reports of an officer-involved shooting and possible active shooter situation in downtown Cincinnati, according to authorities.
@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018
Police said the shooting was reported Thursday morning in the lobby and the loading dock of the Fifth Third Center at 511 Walnut Street.
Update 10:23 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach said on Twitter that two people were killed in Thursday's incident, including the suspected shooter. Police did not immediately confirm the report.
Update: 2 people dead, one is shooter. Several people in critical condition. Number of victims may increase from 5.— Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) September 6, 2018
Authorities said the scene remained active as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
@CincyPD units are still actively clearing the scene in the 500 block of Walnut St. related to the active shooter investigation. People in the immediate vicinity should remain on lockdown until further notice. Continue to follow this feed for updates. pic.twitter.com/V7IwmzPE5S— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018
Update 10:20 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Officials from several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI, were on the scene Thursday morning.
@FBICincinnati has agents on scene to assist with situation at #FountainSquare. @CincyPD is the lead agency and will provide updates when able.— FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) September 6, 2018
Update 9:55 a.m. EDT Sept. 6: Suzanne Dabkowski, a spokeswoman with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, told WCPO that at least three people were injured in Thursday morning’s shooting.
Officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told WCPO they had received four patients in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
#BREAKING UC Medical confirms it’s received 4 victims so far after active shooter situation downtown pic.twitter.com/e813viiSwX— Paola Suro WCPO (@PaolaSNews) September 6, 2018
Original report: Authorities did not immediately provide information on any injuries.
The shooting was reported before 9:15 a.m.
