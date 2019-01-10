PITTSBURGH - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s North Side, officials said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Carrington Street near Federal Street.
Police placed numerous evidence markers outside an apartment building, a glass door to which was shattered by at least one bullet.
Neighbors said they heard seven to 10 gunshots and saw a man shot when they looked outside. They said he did not look familiar and did not live in the building.
The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
