    PITTSBURGH - A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s North Side, officials said.

    The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Carrington Street near Federal Street.

    Police placed numerous evidence markers outside an apartment building, a glass door to which was shattered by at least one bullet.

    Neighbors said they heard seven to 10 gunshots and saw a man shot when they looked outside. They said he did not look familiar and did not live in the building.

    The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

