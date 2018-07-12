The Build-A-Bear Workshop’s age-based promotion running Thursday is creating long lines at local malls.
Shoppers and their children are showing up for the “Pay Your Age” event, where your age or your child’s age will net you a new furry friend for the amount that matches the age.
Viewers have contacted Channel 11 saying lines outside both locations at Ross Park Mall and the Mall at Robinson are so long they’re wrapped around the mall.
Several viewers said they lined up hours ahead of the store’s 10 a.m. opening.
Build-A-Bear Workshop issued a statement:
The response to our Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history, and the safety of our Guests and associates is our top priority. The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, many lines are at capacity and are working with local mall partners to assess crowds and safety concerns on a case-by-case basis.
