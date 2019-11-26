  • Shortage of plow drivers in our area will cause serious problems this winter

    While the snow has already fallen – and a long way to go before spring – parts of our area are running into a big problem.

    There are not enough plow drivers to keep the roads salted and cleared throughout the winter.

    Why we’re seeing this happen, and what it means for drivers the next time we have snow-covered roads on 11 Morning News at 6:45.

