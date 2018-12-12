  • Shots fired at car at South Side intersection

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Shots were fired at a car with two people inside early Wednesday morning at an intersection in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.

    The car was at 21st Street and Jane Street when another vehicle pulled up and the shots were fired, striking the car, according to investigators.

    Related Headlines

    Police said the two people who were in the car were not injured.

    The shooting is being investigated.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories