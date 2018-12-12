Shots fired at car at South Side intersection

PITTSBURGH - Shots were fired at a car with two people inside early Wednesday morning at an intersection in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.
The car was at 21st Street and Jane Street when another vehicle pulled up and the shots were fired, striking the car, according to investigators.
Related Headlines
Police said the two people who were in the car were not injured.
The shooting is being investigated.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested, found with gunshot wound
- Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees might be worth some serious money
- Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293,000 in legal fees over defamation suit
- VIDEO: Search continues for missing people in West Virginia mine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}