  • Shots fired at Uber driver while dropping off passenger

    PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver told Channel 11 News shots were fired at him as he dropped off a passenger in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

    The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m.

    The driver said he was dropping off a woman when a man came out of a home and fired three shots, one of which struck a front tire of his vehicle.

    Police were called after the driver made his way to a gas station on East Carson Street.

    The driver was not hurt.

