Shots fired at Uber driver while dropping off passenger

PITTSBURGH - An Uber driver told Channel 11 News shots were fired at him as he dropped off a passenger in Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m.
The driver said he was dropping off a woman when a man came out of a home and fired three shots, one of which struck a front tire of his vehicle.
We’re working to learn more about the incident for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police were called after the driver made his way to a gas station on East Carson Street.
The driver was not hurt.
