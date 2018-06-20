  • Shots fired in East Pittsburgh, police involved

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - There is currently a heavy police presence on Grandview Avenue in East Pittsburgh. 

    Channel 11's Mike Holden is at the scene working to learn more for 11 at 11.

    Witnesses said they saw a gray car and police car pull up with three people inside on Grandview Avenue. They said the people in the gray car jumped out and ran.

    Witnesses said police then fired shots at the people who ran.

    Investigators confirm that there also police activity in the area of Kirkpatrick and Jones avenues in North Braddock and the incident started around 8:30 p.m. It's unclear if these two scenes are connected.

    This is developing story and an ongoing investigation.

    Allegheny County police are also on scene.

     
     

