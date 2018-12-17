  • Shots fired into home with people inside

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Shots were fired into a home while people were inside early Monday morning in Penn Hills, officials said.

    About a half dozen shots were fired into the home on Saylong Drive from a vehicle, according to emergency dispatchers.

    We’re following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Bullet holes were visible in the home’s front door and a window.

    No one was hurt in the incident, which was reported about 1 a.m., dispatchers said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: