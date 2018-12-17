Shots fired into home with people inside

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Shots were fired into a home while people were inside early Monday morning in Penn Hills, officials said.
About a half dozen shots were fired into the home on Saylong Drive from a vehicle, according to emergency dispatchers.
We're following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
Bullet holes were visible in the home’s front door and a window.
No one was hurt in the incident, which was reported about 1 a.m., dispatchers said.
