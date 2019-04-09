  • Shots fired on Mount Oliver street wound man, damage car

    Updated:

    MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A shooting left a man wounded late Monday night in Mount Oliver.

    The 20-year-old victim was on Margaret Street about 10:30 p.m. when he was struck multiple times by bullets, police said.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Investigators said the shots were fired during an altercation involving several people. A car parked on the street was also damaged by the gunfire.

    Someone drove the victim to Pittsburgh Medic Station 2, officials said. He was then transported by EMS to a Pittsburgh hospital.

    Police are working to identify the shooter.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories