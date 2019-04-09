MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A shooting left a man wounded late Monday night in Mount Oliver.
The 20-year-old victim was on Margaret Street about 10:30 p.m. when he was struck multiple times by bullets, police said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators said the shots were fired during an altercation involving several people. A car parked on the street was also damaged by the gunfire.
I’ve been walking the block, talking with neighbors. This car was hit with gunfire. Back passenger window shattered. Bullet hole near back window as well. Neighbors heard 7-10 gun shots. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0kGrlSD0Lw— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 9, 2019
Someone drove the victim to Pittsburgh Medic Station 2, officials said. He was then transported by EMS to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Police are working to identify the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandmother accused of shooting, killing twin grandsons who had autism
- Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Homestead Grays Bridge for hours
- TV actress pleads guilty in group's sex-trafficking case
- VIDEO: New app could help victims of domestic violence
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}