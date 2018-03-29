A SWAT team is at Southpointe Town Center in Washington County on Wednesday night after a caller reported hearing gunshots and finding bullet holes in a second-floor wall.
We’ve learned that police in Washington County are investigating a report of shots fired at or near the apartments at Southpointe Town Center around 7:15pm. At this point there’s no indication anyone was hurt. Law enforcement still in the area.— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) March 29, 2018
Emergency dispatchers say police were called at 7:15 p.m. to the sprawling retail and residential complex in Cecil Township. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police told Channel 11 the caller found bullet holes in the wall of his apartment. When he looked into the hallway, he saw more bullet holes in the wall across from his door.
Police have tried to contact the resident of the apartment where the shots are believed to have originated, but have gotten no response.
Residents of the apartment complex are not being allowed in at the moment.
