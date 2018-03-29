  • SWAT responds after shots fired at Southpointe apartment complex

    Updated:

    A SWAT team is at Southpointe Town Center in Washington County on Wednesday night after a caller reported hearing gunshots and finding bullet holes in a second-floor wall.

    Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News as we try to learn more.

    Emergency dispatchers say police were called at 7:15 p.m. to the sprawling retail and residential complex in Cecil Township. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

    Police told Channel 11 the caller found bullet holes in the wall of his apartment. When he looked into the hallway, he saw more bullet holes in the wall across from his door.

    Police have tried to contact the resident of the apartment where the shots are believed to have originated, but have gotten no response.

    Residents of the apartment complex are not being allowed in at the moment.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    SWAT responds after shots fired at Southpointe apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 kids eat marijuana at park; girl's father arrested for allegedly…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple facing charges after hundreds of empty heroin stamp bags found…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged after FBI raids several drug rehab clinics across Western Pa.

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 charged in heroin bust, 50 bricks seized