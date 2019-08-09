  • ShotSpotter alerts police to man with critical gunshot wound

    PITTSBURGH - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the East Hills.

    It happened along Frankstown Avenue.

    According to police, the victim is in critical condition.

    No arrests have been made.

