PITTSBURGH - Scattered showers will develop through the afternoon Friday, with thunderstorms possible.
There's a chance for a severe storm, especially from Pittsburgh south through Washington, Westmoreland, Greene and Fayette counties.
Allow yourself extra time to get home from work, as torrential, blinding rain will be possible in storms during the evening commute.
High temperatures Friday will reach the low 70s.
Friday night, rain will taper off and fog will develop into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will bring spotty showers and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Rain looks to be around for Sunday morning, with decreasing clouds throughout the day.
