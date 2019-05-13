PITTSBURGH - Occasional showers and very cool temperatures will stick around Monday.
While it won't rain all day, it will be enough to force you to pop that umbrella up on and off throughout the day.
Related Headlines
High temperatures will be nearly 15 degrees below normal Monday and Tuesday.
Showers will head out Tuesday morning, leaving us with plenty of dry hours the second half of the day.
Temperatures begin to moderate during the middle of the week, with highs approaching 70 degrees again by Thursday.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}