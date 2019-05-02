PITTSBURGH - An umbrella and windshield wipers will be needed for the morning commute Thursday.
Areas of morning showers will taper off, leaving us with many dry hours later in the day. A quick rumble of thunder is not out of the question.
Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will be back Thursday night, with several rounds of wet weather and storms possible Friday.
While widespread severe weather is not expected, pinning down exact timing and strength is tough. So, have the umbrella handy and be prepared to take cover.
