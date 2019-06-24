PITTSBURGH - It's time to find the umbrella again.
Showers will develop across the area Monday with thunderstorms popping during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms will be severe with damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
The storms will last well into the night, keeping many people awake until finally dying down after midnight. Most areas will see a half inch to an inch of rain, but you expect higher amounts some of the stronger storms.
WPXI Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh is tracking the latest timing for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
Skies will clear a bit Tuesday with much of the week seeing high temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the next system.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}