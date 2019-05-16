PITTSBURGH - Enjoy Thursday's weather as we see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s.
Clouds will increase toward evening ahead of our next round of rain.
Showers and thunderstorms will move in during the early overnight hours. The strongest storms will be capable of producing high wind gusts and some small hail.
Roads will be damp Friday morning, but the roughest weather should be out of the Pittsburgh area by the peak commute timeframe.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon. The ingredients are a bit more favorable for a strong or severe storm south of Pittsburgh.
