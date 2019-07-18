PITTSBURGH - Showers and isolated storms will gradually end overnight, with areas of fog forming before the morning commute. Visibility could be reduced in some areas earth Thursday-so allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Also-use low beam headlights if driving through fog.
Gear up for hot and humid weather starting Thursday afternoon, as summer heat sets up through the weekend.
Dangerously high heat index readings will make it feel more like 100º to 105º Friday, and an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.
Hot temperatures are also expected Saturday. Our team of meteorologists will be tracking this stretch of summer heat live on Channel 11 News.
