PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms are moving through Wednesday afternoon and will pose a risk of lightning, locally heavy rain and localized flooding. Gusty winds will accompany the strongest storms.
Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.
Wednesday night, we'll see a mostly cloudy sky with fog developing. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
Thursday looks to be very warm and humid, with high temperatures in the upper 80s. It will feel like the low 90s when you factor in the humidity.
Most areas will stay dry Thursday, but we can't rule out a shower early Thursday morning and then again late Thursday night.
