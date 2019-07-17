PITTSBURGH - Have an umbrella handy and a back up plan in place.
Showers and storms may disrupt your plans Wednesday. Some of the storms will bring strong winds and heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be a concern in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.
Rain will wind down late Wednesday night, then heat and humidity will be the focus of the forecast into the weekend.
Temperatures will soar into the 90s Friday and Saturday with humidity making it feel like it's between 100 and 105 degrees. Heat advisories are likely for at least parts of the area heading into the weekend.
