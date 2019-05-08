PITTSBURGH - Showers and storms will have you grabbing the umbrella tomorrow-especially after lunch into Thursday evening.
Our team of meteorologists is tracking the threat for heavy rain at times, which could fuel the risk for localized flooding and ponding on roads.
Another round of strong storms is possible Friday, bringing the threat of damaging winds.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we iron out the details on timing and location of the heaviest rain in the coming days.
