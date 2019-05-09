PITTSBURGH - Showers and thunderstorms will start to break out Thursday afternoon across the area, with some of the storms generating strong winds and heavy rain.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
While widespread severe weather is not expected, some of the stronger storms could produce wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and localized flooding.
Another round of strong storms is possible Friday, bringing the threat of damaging winds.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we iron out the details on timing and location of the heaviest rain in the coming days.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}