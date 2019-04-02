PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since yesterday.
Shurontaya "Tay Tay" Festa, 22, was last seen in Oakland on March 31. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown eyes. She is known to frequent Duquesne, Wilkinsburg and East Pittsburgh, police said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141.
