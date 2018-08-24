0 Shuttle buses operating Friday while crews complete Station Square T track repairs

PITTSBURGH - To allow crews to complete repairs on the light rail tracks at Station Square, shuttle buses will be in operation between Steel Plaza and South Hills Junction for part of the day Friday.

According to the Port Authority of Allegheny County, the shuttles will be in operation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless crews finish work early.

The outbound light rail tracks in Station Square had reopened Thursday morning after a freight train derailment caused significant damage in early August.

Inbound trains continue to use the Allentown line as crews complete testing on the replaced tracks and signaling systems. Inbound service could resume at Station Square as soon as this weekend.

“The freight train derailment has disrupted so many people’s lives and I’d like to thank riders for being so patient while we repaired the damage,” Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman said. “I also wish to thank the many Port Authority employees and contractors who worked hard to restore service to our riders as quickly as possible.”

Good news: We plan to reopen the outbound tracks of Station Square Station tomorrow morning. The inbound will continue to use the former Allentown line for some final testing. We plan to reopen the inbound side this weekend. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 22, 2018

While crews complete work Friday, inbound bus shuttles will serve stops at South Hills Junction, East Carson Street at the Smithfield Bridge, and Grant Street opposite the main entrance to Steel Plaza, the Port Authority said.

Outbound bus shuttles will serve stops outside the main entrance to Steel Plaza, at the Landmarks Building along the Smithfield Street Bridge, and South Hills Junction.

The Port Authority said all light rail vehicles will operate between South Hills Junction and the end of their respective Red or Blue lines, and from First Avenue Station to Allegheny Station.

The Port Authority said 1,600 feet of track and 4,000 feet of overhead power lines were replaced with additional repairs to the concrete wall, sidewalk and drainage inlets.

Because of these repairs, work crews had to be pulled from the Blue Line Library stop and the reopening of tracks in that area will be delayed until mid-September.

