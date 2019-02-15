Sick days, driver shortage forcing transit authority to cancel routes

GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland County Transit Authority has been dealing with a driver shortage, but matters have been made worse by drivers called out sick.
According to Channel 11’s News exchange partners at TribLIVE, about 10 drivers called off Thursday and several routes have been cancelled this week.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is looking into the problems for Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said the issues are expected to continue and could lead to more disruptions.
In at least one case, a GO Westmoreland vehicle was used to cover a route.
“We apologize and we are trying to cover all of the service. We’re working with National Express for a long-term solution,” Alan Blahovec, executive director of the transit authority, told TribLIVE. “We’re providing terrible service at this point, and it can’t continue.”
