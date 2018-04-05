  • Single lane of Route 65 reopens after landslide

    Updated:

    A single lane of northbound Route 65, which was completely closed Wednesday because of a landslide, reopened early Thursday morning.

    The lane was reopened after a barrier was installed in the right lane to protect the roadway from debris, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman said.

    Officials said there is no timetable for when the road will completely reopen because water and debris are still coming off the hillside.

    Officials said Wednesday the northbound I-79 ramp to northbound Route 65 is also closed to traffic.

    PennDOT told Channel 11 News that geotechnical engineers are looking into the slide.

    PennDOT sent out the following detour routes Wednesday for drivers to follow: 

    Northbound Route 65 Detour Route

    • Traffic heading northbound on Route 65 will take the southbound I-79 ramp toward Washington
    • From southbound I-79, take the Neville Island (Exit 65) off-ramp
    • Turn left onto Grand Avenue
    • Turn right onto northbound Route 51
    • Turn right onto the Sewickley Bridge
    • Take the Sewickley Bridge/River Street to Route 65
    • End detour

    Northbound I-79 to Northbound Route 65 Detour Route

    • From northbound I-79, take the Route 51 Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) off-ramp  
    • Turn left onto northbound Route 51
    • Turn right onto the Sewickley Bridge
    • Take the Sewickley Bridge/River Street to Route 65
    • End detour

     
     

    Single lane of Route 65 reopens after landslide

    Driver in critical condition after crashing into home

    Albanians clash with police over nation's first toll road

    3 Penn Hills homes condemned after landslide crashes down

    Landslides continue to plague Western Pennsylvania