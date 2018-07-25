PITTSBURGH - A busy Carrick street not only has a blind curve for drivers to maneuver but also a blind sinkhole.
A neighbor told Channel 11 if he didn't put a cone near the sinkhole on East Agnew Avenue, more drivers would hit it and damage their cars.
WPXI Weekend Morning News anchor Jennifer Tomazic is reaching out to the city and Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority to see if she can get him some help in getting it fixed.
