Sinking storm drain creating driving hazard on busy street

PITTSBURGH - A sinking storm drain is causing problems for drivers on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.
Drivers told Channel 11 News the drain on Penn Avenue is hard to avoid without traveling into another lane of traffic.
“It was just unavoidable, and we hit the storm drain and it felt like we'd just ripped the front tire off our van,” said Renea Hunker, of Connellsville, who encountered the drain last week while driving to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
People who live in the area said the problem has gotten worse in the last few weeks. A cone has been placed by the drain to alert drivers, but one neighbor said he puts it back up when it gets knocked down.
“Maybe put a metal grate across it for the time being. Maybe have the lane extend to one lane,” Hunter said.
It’s unclear who is responsible for making repairs.
Channel 11 News reached out to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both said they are looking into it.
