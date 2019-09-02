ERIE, Pa. - Erie SeaWolves player Chace Numata was injured in a skateboarding accident and died from his injuries according to Erie News Now.
The outlet reports Numata was riding a skateboard early Friday when he appeared to fall. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.
Numata's family said in a statement that "It didn't matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed."
Erie News Now says the 27-year-old player was from Pearl City, Hawaii.
The Erie SeaWolves are part of the Detroit Tigers organization.
