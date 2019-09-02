  • Minor league catcher in Erie dies after skateboard accident

    ERIE, Pa. - Erie SeaWolves player Chace Numata was injured in a skateboarding accident and died from his injuries according to Erie News Now.

    The outlet reports Numata was riding a skateboard early Friday when he appeared to fall. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury.

    Numata's family said in a statement that "It didn't matter if you were a professional athlete or young child, he made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed." 

    Erie News Now says the 27-year-old player was from Pearl City, Hawaii.

    The Erie SeaWolves are part of the Detroit Tigers organization.

