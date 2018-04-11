  • Skeletal remains found in wooded area

    Updated:

    Allegheny County police said skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Penn Hills on Wednesday.

    Dispatchers were notified of the remains around 2:30 p.m., police said.

    The remains will be sent to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office to determine if they are human or animal remains.

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Skeletal remains found in wooded area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man regrets 911 call that led to Sacramento police shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sacramento police unveil body cam policy after protests

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man struck, killed while walking on Penn Hills road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man identified after being found dead under Pittsburgh bridge