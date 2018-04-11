Allegheny County police said skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Penn Hills on Wednesday.
Dispatchers were notified of the remains around 2:30 p.m., police said.
The remains will be sent to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office to determine if they are human or animal remains.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
