  • Sleet, snow falls in our area on first day of spring

    Updated:

    A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. as the first burst of sleet and freezing rain moves through western Pennsylvania. 

    Roads in parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties were covered in white. Sleet and freezing rain also caused some slick spots and whiteout conditions in Allegheny County. There were delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to two crashes in snowy conditions.

    A big impact system will bring a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow to the area through the afternoon. Watch for quickly changing road conditions and reduced visibility. Bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways will be the first to ice up. 

    LIVE UPDATES: School, business closings and delays

    After a brief break this evening, a stronger storm will bring periods of snow to the entire area through Wednesday. Several inches of heavy, wet snow are forecast with travel delays and school delays likely. 

    Another winter weather advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

    Steadier snow will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday before gradually ending by late afternoon Wednesday. Most areas will see 2-4 inches of snow, with the majority of that sticking late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

    RELATED HEADLINES

    This is a very complex system and a shift in the track or timing will mean a big difference in where the heaviest snow falls.

    Keep checking back with Severe Weather Team 11 on wpxi.com for updated forecasts as this storm system develops and approaches.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sleet, snow falls in our area on first day of spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dairy Queen's ‘Free Cone Day' promotion returns for first day of spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rita's Italian Ice offering free treats on first day of spring

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dodgers 3B Justin Turner breaks left wrist on HBP

  • Headline Goes Here

    Road crews prepare for wintry mix, snow to hit the region