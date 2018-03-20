A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. as the first burst of sleet and freezing rain moves through western Pennsylvania.
Treacherous driving conditions on Rte 31 in Donegal Twp. #wpxiphotogs #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/XkYcbs7193— Mike Drewecki (@MDrewecki) March 20, 2018
Roads in parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties were covered in white. Sleet and freezing rain also caused some slick spots and whiteout conditions in Allegheny County. There were delays on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to two crashes in snowy conditions.
A big impact system will bring a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow to the area through the afternoon. Watch for quickly changing road conditions and reduced visibility. Bridges, overpasses and elevated roadways will be the first to ice up.
After a brief break this evening, a stronger storm will bring periods of snow to the entire area through Wednesday. Several inches of heavy, wet snow are forecast with travel delays and school delays likely.
Another winter weather advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Steadier snow will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday before gradually ending by late afternoon Wednesday. Most areas will see 2-4 inches of snow, with the majority of that sticking late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
This is a very complex system and a shift in the track or timing will mean a big difference in where the heaviest snow falls.
