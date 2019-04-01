  • Slick road conditions to blame for fiery two-car crash

    Updated:

    FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Slick road conditions are being blamed for a fiery two-car crash in Fawn Township Monday morning, our news partners at TribLIVE reported.

    The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Millerstown Road. 

    One of the cars caught fire, and at one point was fully engulfed, TribLIVE reported. 

    State police told TribLIVE one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

