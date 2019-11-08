  • Person flown to hospital with fractured skull after robbery at off-campus Slippery Rock apartment

    SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A person had to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a robbery at an off-campus Slippery Rock University apartment.

    It happened at The Grove early Friday morning and the victim is not a student, according to a campus alert.

    They have a fractured skull and there was no further information about their condition.

    Police have identified persons of interest and there is no threat to the community.

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to get more information about who was involved, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

