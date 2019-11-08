SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - A person had to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a robbery at an off-campus Slippery Rock University apartment.
It happened at The Grove early Friday morning and the victim is not a student, according to a campus alert.
Slippery Rock University sends alert to students and staff after robbery at off campus apts where the victim, who is not a student, suffered a fractured skull. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/yX4QWuJd8w— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) November 8, 2019
They have a fractured skull and there was no further information about their condition.
Police have identified persons of interest and there is no threat to the community.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to get more information about who was involved, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
