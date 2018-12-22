0 Small Allegheny Co. communities consider merging police forces

PITTSBURGH - In an effort to save money and better use their resources, several small police departments in Allegheny County are considering merging their police departments.

One of the most prominent examples is East Pittsburgh, which recently shuttered its department, and Rankin.

“Years ago, they had populations that might’ve been three or four times what they are right now.

They’ve seen significant loss of population,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

There are more than 100 police departments in Allegheny County, but for many of them the financial aspect is a driving factor, along with the need to get better service.

“The mayors, the borough councils, the borough managers, the police chiefs, they really need to come together,” Fitzgerald said.

It was just a few months ago when North Braddock and East Pittsburgh were trying to negotiate with Allegheny County Police— but nothing could be agreed on.

Fitzgerald says discussions like these are not easy and can be a long process.

But in the end, success is possible.

“The six or seven communities along the Ohio River Boulevard corridor, if you talk to those folks they seem to be very satisfied,” he said.

