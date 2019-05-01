  • Small street closure leading to lengthy detour

    PITTSBURGH - The closure of a small connector street in Pittsburgh is forcing a lengthy detour in Pittsburgh.

    Ramp Street, which connects Baldwin and Mifflin roads, is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is expected to last until mid-July, according to the Department of Public Works.

    Officials said the closure is required to conduct work to preserve Streets Run Bridge No. 2.

    Traffic on Baldwin Road will be detoured using Glass Run Road, Route 837, West Eighth Avenue, Forest Avenue, West Run Road, Interboro Avenue and Mifflin Road.

    Mifflin Road traffic will be detoured using Buttermilk Hollow Road, Lebanon Church Road and Lebanon Road (Route 855).

