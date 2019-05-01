PITTSBURGH - The closure of a small connector street in Pittsburgh is forcing a lengthy detour in Pittsburgh.
Ramp Street, which connects Baldwin and Mifflin roads, is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is expected to last until mid-July, according to the Department of Public Works.
Related Headlines
Officials said the closure is required to conduct work to preserve Streets Run Bridge No. 2.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Traffic on Baldwin Road will be detoured using Glass Run Road, Route 837, West Eighth Avenue, Forest Avenue, West Run Road, Interboro Avenue and Mifflin Road.
Mifflin Road traffic will be detoured using Buttermilk Hollow Road, Lebanon Church Road and Lebanon Road (Route 855).
LENGTHY DETOUR: It's a Small Road Closure that is Going to Have a BIG IMPACT on Drivers in the Hays Section of the City. We Have all the Information that you need to know, NOW on Channel 11 Morning News! #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/RQ5X32IQMX— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 1, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Health Dept. warning about potential measles exposures in Pittsburgh
- Police: Pa. man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunk
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- VIDEO: Woman arrested after chase, crash into 2 police vehicles
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}