  • Pittsburgh deploys smart garbage cans around the city

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh has deployed more than 1,000 garbage cans that have sensors tracking how full the cans get.

    Officials with the Department of Public Works and the Department of Innovation and Performance said they tested the new smart garbage cans and found they help cut down on the amount of labor hours needed to empty them. The officials said this means resources can be put in other areas such as patching roads, picking up litter and clearing debris.

    City officials said they budgeted $670,000 from 2017 to 2019 for the smart can purchase, covering both new cans and lids with sensors to retrofit older models.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories