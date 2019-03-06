0 Smart watch catches Texas woman's heart problem

Technology can help us all lead a healthier life, and that couldn't be truer for one Texas woman.

At 75 years old, Liz Turner keeps up with the latest moves and tech trends.

Liz also tracks her heart rate, and during a recent workout, she felt something wasn't right.

To make sure it wasn't a fluke, she used Apple's ECG app each time she felt her heart beating irregularly.

She uploaded the data to her phone and sent it to her doctor, who immediately sent her to Baylor Heart Hospital in Dallas.

Electrodes inside the Apple watch can record a heart's rhythm and generate an electrocardiogram waveform in 30 seconds.

Dr. Preveen Rao says Liz suffered from atrial fibrillation, an irregular rhythm of the heart.

A-fib is the leading cause of blood clots and stroke if it's not caught early.

But experts say the latest generation of wearables is helping doctors catch it early and more often.

Liz chose to undergo a two hour-long ablation procedure to isolate parts of her heart so it stays in a normal rhythm.

One week later, she was back on her feet and back at the gym.

There are several fitness trackers on the market with similar heart monitoring-technology as the Apple watch.

Apple officials say it's important to see your doctor if you think you are experiencing a-fib.

A-fib tends to affect older adults, but doctors say younger people can experience a-fib due to lack of sleep or excess caffeine and alcohol.

