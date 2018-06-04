Smell of burning marijuana leads officer to drugs, firearms, cash

PITTSBURGH - Drugs, guns and cash were all found after a traffic stop in Homewood.
According to Pittsburgh police, Brandon Gray, 24, of Penn Hills, now faces several gun and drug charges.
Investigators said they found a stolen gun, five bricks of heroin, a bag each of cocaine and marijuana, and more than $2,100 in cash on Monday.
A patrol officer stopped the car because of a strong smell of burning marijuana and a suspended car registration.
