  • Smell of burning marijuana leads officer to drugs, firearms, cash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Drugs, guns and cash were all found after a traffic stop in Homewood.

    According to Pittsburgh police, Brandon Gray, 24, of Penn Hills, now faces several gun and drug charges.

    Investigators said they found a stolen gun, five bricks of heroin, a bag each of cocaine and marijuana, and more than $2,100 in cash on Monday.

    A patrol officer stopped the car because of a strong smell of burning marijuana and a suspended car registration.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smell of burning marijuana leads officer to drugs, firearms, cash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County Announces 2018 Marbles Tournament Champions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain, storms to develop into Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Machete-wielding man robs bar

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff's sale of Century III Mall postponed