ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The FBI is working to identify a smiling bank robber in Aliquippa.
He walked into the Huntingdon Bank on Brodhead Road in a business suit while holding a briefcase 10 minutes before closing time.
Photos: Man robs bank wearing suit, sunglasses
Nobody was hurt and he did not appear to have a weapon.
If you recognize him, call your local police department.
