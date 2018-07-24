  • Smiling bank robber caught on camera

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - The FBI is working to identify a smiling bank robber in Aliquippa.

    He walked into the Huntingdon Bank on Brodhead Road in a business suit while holding a briefcase 10 minutes before closing time.

    Nobody was hurt and he did not appear to have a weapon.

    If you recognize him, call your local police department.

