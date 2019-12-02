  • Smithfield Street Bridge closed after barge hits it

    PITTSBURGH - The Smithfield Street Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh is closed after a barge hit it, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed to Channel 11.

    There were no injuries or obvious damage, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    The bridge will be shut down until PennDOT inspects it. As of 12 a.m., it was still shut down. 

