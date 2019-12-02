PITTSBURGH - The Smithfield Street Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh reopened early Monday morning, hours after it closed because a barge hit it, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed to Channel 11.
There were no injuries or obvious damage, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
Pittsburgh: Barge struck the Smithfield Street bridge. No injuries or obvious damage. Bridge will remain shut down until PennDot responds to inspect the bridge.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 2, 2019
The bridge was shut down until PennDOT inspected it. As of 3 a.m., it was back open.
