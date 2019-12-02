  • Smithfield Street Bridge reopens hours after barge hits it

    PITTSBURGH - The Smithfield Street Bridge in downtown Pittsburgh reopened early Monday morning, hours after it closed because a barge hit it, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed to Channel 11.

    There were no injuries or obvious damage, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    The bridge was shut down until PennDOT inspected it. As of 3 a.m., it was back open. 

