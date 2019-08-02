PITTSBURGH - PennDOT issued an important traffic alert to drivers heading into the City of Pittsburgh this weekend.
The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed August 3, weather permitting, for a film shoot.
The closure will be brief and will last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Port Authority buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge, PennDOT officials said.
