    PITTSBURGH - PennDOT issued an important traffic alert to drivers heading into the City of Pittsburgh this weekend. 

    The Smithfield Street Bridge will be closed August 3, weather permitting, for a film shoot. 

    The closure will be brief and will last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.  

    Port Authority buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge, PennDOT officials said. 

