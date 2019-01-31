  • Smoke billows as firefighters battle destructive house fire

    WEST NEWTON, Pa. - A fire destroyed a mobile home in West Newton early Thursday morning.

    The fire was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Finch Lane.

    Emergency dispatchers said everyone inside the home made it out and no injuries were reported.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is LIVE while firefighters continue battling the fire that has smoke billowing into the air -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

