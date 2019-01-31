WEST NEWTON, Pa. - A fire destroyed a mobile home in West Newton early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Finch Lane.
Emergency dispatchers said everyone inside the home made it out and no injuries were reported.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is LIVE while firefighters continue battling the fire that has smoke billowing into the air -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
#BREAKING Fire destroys mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton. @WPXI I’m on scene with a live report moments away. pic.twitter.com/LVcCwNnzUs— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 31, 2019
