  • Smoke billows from home after fire breaks out in Washington County

    Updated:

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out Thursday morning in Washington County, sending smoke billowing from a home.

    The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on Windermere Court in Peters Township.

    Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control from the ground, as well as from above the home using a ladder truck.

    Everyone who was inside the home got out. No injuries were reported.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories