PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out Thursday morning in Washington County, sending smoke billowing from a home.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on Windermere Court in Peters Township.
Firefighters worked to bring the fire under control from the ground, as well as from above the home using a ladder truck.
Everyone who was inside the home got out. No injuries were reported.
