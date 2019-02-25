0 Smoke cessation programs adapting to combat vaping

Dozens of school leaders in the Pittsburgh area told Channel 11 vaping is a problem in their hallways and they are trying to figure out how to stop it. They are turning to smoking cessation programs created to stop tobacco cigarette use for decades. Now, those programs are being forced to adapt to a growing problem.

"Schools weren't really sure what they were seeing and they weren't really sure what to do in terms of discipline," said Carla Conrad, the Executive Director of Breathe PA. "So they were sending them to our Smokeless Saturday program ."

For decades, Breathe PA has organized smoking cessation programs to get teens off cigarette use. In 2015, they started to notice a new trend. Their classes has dwindled down to 300 participants a year, but were starting to fill up again---all because of vape pens. School leaders are confiscating vapes in hallways and bathrooms. The most popular is the Juul, a small device that looks like a flash drive and is easy to hide.

"The products are ever changing," said Rebecca Kishlock, the Director of Tobacco Cessation at Breathe PA. "Really, on a week to week basis, we have no idea what will be on the market, what will be confiscated in the schools."

It's leaving school administrators feeling overwhelmed and looking for solutions.

"What we're finding is that students don't know there is any danger to it," said Keera Dwulita, the principal at Avonworth High School. "They don't know they are doing anything to harm themselves."

The Smokeless Saturday program is seen as the best option for schools right now. Last school year there were 700 student referrals. They have already surpassed that number now and still have half a school year to go.

"The staff have been really stretched because there's been so many kids that have been coming through the program," Conrad said. "We've had to add on extra classes, we've had to hire different facilitators to teach the class."

Breathe PA is now working with the Department of Education to try and develop programs to help schools take on vaping. They say it challenges old tobacco cessation programs because parents are less educated on the dangers of e-cigarettes for teens and because they are seeing a different type of student in their classes.

"The challenge is kids that are using these could never potentially have touched a tobacco cigarette," Conrad said. "They're just not the classical kind of kid we would have had come through the program who would be a smoker."

Breathe PA will soon be starting up new classes to help educate parents on what to look out for in their children and teach them why the FDA has called vaping a new epidemic among teens.

A JUUL Labs spokesperson released the following statement:

“JUUL Labs shares a common goal with policy makers, regulators, parents, school officials, and community stakeholders – preventing youth from initiating on nicotine. We are committed to preventing youth access of JUUL products, and no young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL. We cannot fulfill our mission to provide the world’s one billion adult smokers with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes if youth use continues unabated. As we said before, our intent was never to have youth use JUUL products. We have taken dramatic action to contribute to solve this problem, which is why we implemented the JUUL Labs Action Plan to address underage use of JUUL products. “We suspended the distribution of certain flavored JUULpods to traditional retail stores as of November 17, 2018, strengthened the age verification of our industry leading e-commerce site, eliminated our Facebook and Instagram accounts, and are developing new technology to further limit youth access and use. We are committed to working with lawmakers, the Surgeon General, FDA, state Attorneys General, local municipalities, and community organizations as a transparent and responsible partner in this effort. "In addition, we strongly support raising the minimum purchase age for cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products to 21. We look forward to working with lawmakers at at the federal, state and local levels to achieve this end."

