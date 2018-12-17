  • Smoke detectors alert family to house fire

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews are working to figure out what started a fire in Fayette County early Monday. 

    Flames broke out in the attic of a home along Leeper Road in Washington Township. 

    Channel 11 has learned a smoke detector woke the family of three and they all were able to get out of the burning home. 

    No one was injured. 

