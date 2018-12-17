WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews are working to figure out what started a fire in Fayette County early Monday.
Flames broke out in the attic of a home along Leeper Road in Washington Township.
Channel 11 has learned a smoke detector woke the family of three and they all were able to get out of the burning home.
No one was injured.
Channel 11 is working to find out more about how the fire started. Refresh wpxi.com for updates.
