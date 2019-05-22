  • Smoke detectors never installed in warehouse before massive fire, owner says

    Updated:

    ETNA, Pa. - The owner of an Etna warehouse that nearly burned down earlier this month told Channel 11 that fire alarms were never installed.

    He also said he didn't know they'd never been installed.

    What else he's telling us about the fire that caused millions of dollars in damage, tonight on 11 at 11, 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories