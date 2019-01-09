  • Smoke, flames force several people from their West Mifflin home

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Smoke and flames forced several people from their West Mifflin home on Tuesday. 

    The fire happened in the 6800 block of Adams Avenue.

    Two people were inside when the fire broke out, but they got out safely. 

    All utilities have been shut off to the home.

    The couple is being helped by the Red Cross.

