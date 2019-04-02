Smoke pours from burning home in Beaver County

ROCHESTER, Pa. - A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a house in Rochester, Beaver County.
The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Harmony Road. Thick smoke poured from the home as firefighters responded.
Emergency dispatchers said people were home when the fire started, but no injuries have been reported.
