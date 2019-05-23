PITTSBURGH - Huge clouds of smoke billowed from an apartment building on fire in Rankin Thursday.
Multiple fire crews were on the scene battling the fire.
The building is located in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue in Rankin.
Chopper 11 was overhead as firefighters worked feverishly to beat back the flames.
Two adults and four kids were living in the building. They were able to get out before the fire went to three alarms.
Firefighters had a difficult time because the floor caved in on the second level of the building, meaning they couldn't make an inside attack.
The fire is still under investigation.
