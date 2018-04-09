JEANNETTE, Pa. - Firefighters are responding to reports of a fire in Westmoreland County.
HUGE fire burning right now on S 7th Street in Jeannette -- enormous response from first responders, will update with info when I can #WPXI pic.twitter.com/SZuZsCUwV4— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 9, 2018
The building is on South 7th Street in Jeannette.
Large flames can be seen shooting from the back of the building.
There is also a large amount of smoke.
It's unclear if the building is a single or multi-family home.
